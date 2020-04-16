Infection risk management strategies

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads rapidly, it is time to take a closer look at strategies to enhance each individual’s chances of avoiding becoming a COVID-19 fatal statistic.
The now-familiar guidelines for risk reduction constitute sound public health advice measures, and fall into two categories: social distancing and sanitation. We all know that distancing ourselves from potentially infected individuals reduces risk of infection, and that basic sanitation measures are prudent steps that should be followed. Unfortunately, these alone are insufficient for complete risk management for you as an individual, versus the public in general.
We live in an ocean of infectious agents. There are 10 times more bacteria in your gut than you have cells in your body. What keeps them at bay, are physical barriers; (skin and other epithelial barriers); mucus and anti-microbial secretions, and your immune system. If pathogens get into you, a normally functioning immune system attacks them, hopefully preventing a symptomatic infection.
Your first line of defense is called innate immunity, which includes physical and chemical barriers with response from several different types of white blood cells. Cell receptors on neutrophils detect various pathogens, as well as tissue damage, and activate signaling processes that first engulf pathogens and dead cell debris. Another cell, the macrophage, then engulfs the neutrophil ,called apoptosis (programmed cell death). If the pathogen overwhelms your innate defenses, the adaptive immune response is triggered, led by lymphocytes that produce a variety of chemicals and antibodies to further battle the invader.
Both the innate and adaptive immune responses may be improved by following a healthy diet, with exercise, optimal sleep, and a healthy and diverse microbiome (the bacteria that live inside and on you normally) Research has shown that optimizing levels of essential nutrients, and certain botanicals may help reduce the risk and severity of infections and support a faster recovery.
If you are interested in learning more about research-proven ways to improve your immune system, including references, please contact me at: drdouglasweed@gmail.com and I will be happy to send you a comprehensive 13-page report on the subject. Valuable information from a recent article in Nutrition in Focus, written by Marina MacDonald, MS, Ph.D. is also available upon request.
Douglas L. Weed
Doctor of Chiropractic
Napa
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.