Infection risk management strategies

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads rapidly, it is time to take a closer look at strategies to enhance each individual’s chances of avoiding becoming a COVID-19 fatal statistic.

The now-familiar guidelines for risk reduction constitute sound public health advice measures, and fall into two categories: social distancing and sanitation. We all know that distancing ourselves from potentially infected individuals reduces risk of infection, and that basic sanitation measures are prudent steps that should be followed. Unfortunately, these alone are insufficient for complete risk management for you as an individual, versus the public in general.

We live in an ocean of infectious agents. There are 10 times more bacteria in your gut than you have cells in your body. What keeps them at bay, are physical barriers; (skin and other epithelial barriers); mucus and anti-microbial secretions, and your immune system. If pathogens get into you, a normally functioning immune system attacks them, hopefully preventing a symptomatic infection.