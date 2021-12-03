Inflation is a government problem

“Inflation is everywhere and always a monetary problem.” These words from the late, great Milton Friedman ring as true today as when first spoken. It means is that there is only one cause for inflation: government. For those of you facing increased costs for anything you buy, thank the politicians you elected. They may not even know it, but they are robbing you blind.

Free markets don’t cause prices to rise. In fact, they cause prices to fall. Consider a company which sells its product for $50. The product will continue selling at that price until one of two things happens: Either another company builds a better product for the same price, or someone comes up with an equivalent product at a lower price due to more efficient manufacturing and distribution. This is the essence of free market economics. Consumers always win.

So why do we have inflation? In every instance in history, inflation was caused by government activity. The primary culprit as explained by Friedman is government control and expansion of the money supply. More dollars chasing the same amount of goods and services necessarily brings about an increase in prices.

A great example of this was seen during the Second Industrial Revolution which followed the Civil War. During a period of relatively low government interference, amazing advances in technologies such as petroleum, steel, shipping, manufacturing and electrification brought about the greatest improvement in the human condition seen in the history of Western Civilization. New and amazing products like cars, electric lights and indoor plumbing and heating were made available to the general public due to dramatic reductions in price.

Then came government. First, there was an indirect increase in the money supply brought about by a rapid buildup in gold reserves. Worldwide mining rapidly expanded the effective money supply, offsetting some of the price reductions brought about by the industrialists. When the Gold Standard was later abandoned in favor of fiat money, government continued expansion of the money supply which in turn continued price inflation.

As an aside, government also introduced ill-advised, envy-motivated restrictions on businesses which only served to create crony corporatism and build barriers to entry preventing smaller, innovative companies from thriving. Thanks a lot, gov.

Complicating matters further is the Cantillon Effect, which shows that when governments expand the money supply, funds do not flow evenly. Instead, they first go to cronies having the closest relationship to government officials, then to investment-class assets like stocks and real estate, followed by the general price of goods and, lastly, towards wages. This sounds a lot like that evil “trickle-down” thing that leftists wrongly try to attribute to capitalism, but it is a direct effect of government action, having nothing whatsoever to do with free markets. The net result is increased income inequality, class envy, and general domestic unrest.

An additional way government raises your prices is by interfering in the efficient operation of natural free markets. It has been shown that the most efficient way to spend money is for a person to spend his own money on himself; he tends to do the best cost-benefit analysis and get the most value for his dollar. Conversely, the worst possible way to allocate scarce resources is to have people spend other people’s money on other people. This is the exact definition of government spending. Too much is paid for too little in return.

Look at the news for confirmation. On one hand we see politicians all over the country engaging in “Infrastructure Tours” where they go about the country bragging about spending their “infrastructure” dollars. This spending is naturally not being focused on maximum efficiency but is rather being meticulously planned for spending by politicians in places where they will receive the maximum political benefit for doing so. The inefficiencies here should be obvious to anyone.

Secondly, we hear: “Despite inflation, spending is up.” This it a bit more nuanced, but the claim is that despite supply chain shortages, retail sales measured in dollars (not goods) continues to rise. No kidding, but the spending increase is a direct result of higher prices, not more goods being purchased. GDP is calculated as quantity times price. If prices go up, so does GDP. If quantities go down, but by less than prices rise, how can that be a good thing?

Isn't this all just “transitory?” Yes, but so is Man’s continuing existence on this planet. Somehow, this fact does not make me feel any better.

All of these examples demonstrate how government activity has destroyed the normal functioning of a free market and replaced it with a less efficient system. Everybody now pays more and receives less. This is how the wealth of a nation gets destroyed.

David Forstadt

Napa