Politics have become overrun with big money. Everyone knows it. Many cities and counties have instituted campaign contribution limits, including just about every city in Sonoma County, but not one in Napa County.
There is no free speech when those with money can buy air time and local leaders are PUI (politicking under the influence). The city and county of Napa should really limit contributions to $500 or $600 per individual or business/PAC. Then we might get a local government that is responsive to the needs of the many, and not the 700 or so people that own wineries.
Jason Kishineff
American Canyon