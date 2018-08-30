Thomas Elias gets it all wrong about the pending legislation to fully integrate the western electricity grid, an initiative that will lower utility bills for Napa Valley businesses and households like mine while also cleaning the air for everyone ("Western regional grid perilously close to reality," Aug. 24).
Assembly Bill 813 includes explicit protections for California clean energy policies while offering a way to expand the market for the state’s abundant production of renewable power. Rather than throw it away during certain periods as we do now, AB 813 will make it easier to sell excess clean electricity to neighboring states and to import wind and other forms of cheaper, renewable electricity from them to help displace California’s fossil fuel electricity generation.
Renewable energy is far cheaper than coal, making it more attractive to utilities everywhere – including in traditional “coal” states. The claim that AB 813 will lead to another energy crisis assumes California hasn’t put in protections over the past 17 years to prevent a repeat, which is patently untrue.
As for having a fully integrated western grid run by technical experts rather than politically appointed board members, that’s how it’s done successfully elsewhere in America. Businesses like mine support AB 813 because it will ensure a cleaner and cheaper energy future for all of us.
Lisa Gansky
Napa