IRS problems

Heads up everybody. IRS computers have been busily cranking out taxpayer letters and notices during the pandemic. The problem is that the IRS has not been mailing out those letters and notices until very recently.

So, often the letter or notice has an action date long expired by the time the notice gets mailed or the taxpayer receives it.

To protect yourself, when you receive an IRS notice, check the requested action date. If that date is before or very shortly after you receive the notice, save the envelope the notice came in and jot down the date of receipt on the IRS envelope. That way, you will have some support if the IRS wants to ding you for missing a date.