Is "chip and seal" paving any good?

Mount Veeder Road was "repaved" with something called "chip and seal" less than three months ago. "Chip and seal" is the combination of recycled asphalt crushed into small "chips" or stones and liquid tar.

At a recent Mount Veeder appellation event, supervisor Ryan Gregory, when asked why "chip and seal" was used and not just asphalt that was used on Redwood Road a few years ago, Mr. Gregory, amazingly told everyone that "chip and seal" was 25% to 50% the cost of "regular" asphalt. So the "chip and seal" decision made by Napa County was based only on money and not the quality of the road and the protection of vehicles driving on it.

An interesting observation about Mr. Gregory's estimate that "chip and seal" was 25% to 50% of the cost of asphalt is that he did not know the real number. The spread between 25% and 50% is a lot. 100%. Meaning 50% is 100% more than 25%. Mr. Gregory, when specifically asked did not know the exact cost comparison to the cost of real asphalt.

"Chip and seal" is an inferior product. If it was not, at 50% or less of the cost of real asphalt it would be used on every road in Napa County. During the first month that the "chip and seal" road was completely open, it was still moist and tar, and "chips" (stones) were deposited on the bottom chassis of cars and in the wheel wells, and on each side of vehicles. In effect, the residents' vehicles, as well as business vehicles tires became the "steam rollers" used to compress the "chip and seal" mixture on the road for the next three to six weeks.

During the first week, the county had a few employees with tar removal spray cans to "aid" residents in removing the sticky tar from the paint on the sides of their cars. While that was nice, it was an ineffective method and in reality, it was a poor effort to satiate the resident's needs regarding the unknown damage being done to vehicles.

The tar and "chips" build up on the bottom chassis of the car caused many problems with the car. Grinding noises occurred when turning and driving the car in reverse (from a garage or parking space or doing a three-point turn). The damage was extensive and cost hundreds of dollars (so far) to remove some of it. But the residue of the "tar" remains on the chassis and the car is scarred.

Too bad for us. Our car is two years old. Next year would you buy my "used" car from me?

The purpose of this letter is twofold, 1) to inform Mount Veeder residents of this problem and 2) for these residents to have their vehicles inspected by dealer professionals to determine the extent of the damage done by the "chip and seal" road to your vehicles as our vehicle cannot be the only vehicle with this "chip and seal" damage.

As a sad addendum, the "chip and seal" road has begun to sink in places formerly on the road just three months ago and also to "crack" as the "chips" apparently and obviously are not as solid as regular asphalt. As a note to the county road team, cracks in a road eventually lead to water damage beneath the road. Three months.

Finally, in Napa County, there are different categories of "residents." Some are first class, some are second class and then there are Mount Veeder residents along with all other "country" road residents throughout the county and city.

So pay your taxes on time and enjoy the "Chips and Seals."

Richard A. Winge

Napa

The Register asked the county about the issues raised by the author. Steve Lederer, Napa County’s Director of Public Works, sent the following response:

Thank you for the opportunity to respond to the letter regarding recent improvements on Mount Veeder Road (MVR). One of the chief goals and responsibilities of the Public Works Department is to uphold the safety and condition of Napa County’s roads system whilst practicing sound financial management with the funds available. In the last year, the county has made a strategic investment of $25 million, improving 30 miles of roads across the county. Cost-effective treatments like chip sealing are an important strategy in our efforts to maximize the benefit of this much-needed funding.

New sources of revenue have emerged recently to support road maintenance and infrastructure following decades of underfunding that has resulted in a massive backlog of deferred maintenance. Measure T, a half-cent sales tax voted in by Napa County residents, started collecting funds for road maintenance in 2018. At roughly the same time, the state implemented SB 1, which finally raised the gas tax, the primary source of roads maintenance funding which had not been raised since 1993. These two sources raise roughly $11 million per year for road maintenance. Additionally, the board recently committed $16 million to roads from the 2017 fires settlement with PG&E.

While these sound like big numbers, it will take over $300 million to bring the Napa County roads system back to a state of good repair. As such, Public Works must continue to exercise careful prioritization of projects and roads treatments across the county.

MVR was one of many roads in poor condition and the county has invested $424,000 in maintenance on that road, and $6.4 million to address storm and fire damage as well as a recently completed repair to a bridge that was damaged in the 2014 earthquake. Recent projects there have been major county efforts, requiring funding from various funding sources including Measure T, SB1, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA),the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), and the PG&E settlement fund (of which, $2.5 million has been specifically dedicated to Mount Veeder Road). The county of Napa has recognized the needs of this road for years and has been working diligently to address some of its most pressing needs.

The recently completed MVR project spanned the entire length of the road from Redwood Road to Dry Creek Road. Detailed field and geo-technical surveys indicated that the pavement failures on Mount Veeder did not rise to the level of a road needing a full reconstruction. The worst pavement failures in localized areas were instead dug-out and repaved, and this allowed us to do a “double chip seal” over the full 8-mile length of the road with the funds available. Taking into consideration the dig-outs and pavement repairs as well as the chip sealing, the cost of the completed project on Mount Veeder was approximately 50% of what a reconstruction would have been.

For the selection of the road surface treatment for MVR, we turned to the objective measurements of Pavement Condition Index (PCI), and a widely used computer program called StreetSaver, which guides cities and counties to allocate limited pavement budgets to deliver the most good. This process is utilized for all county road projects and is a process utilized by all other jurisdictions in the Bay Area region.

The double chip seal was a very cost efficient way to rehabilitate the full 8 miles of Mount Veeder. A reconstruction would only have allowed work on half the length of the road given the budget available to the project. A chip seal is not an inferior product when it is the appropriate pavement treatment. It is a cost-effective treatment to improve the average pavement condition index (PCI), and has been used on many other county roads.

The county holds a one-year warranty from the contractor who installed the double chip seal and if any issues related to the quality of construction become evident during that year, the county will pursue repairs per the warranty. Following the one year warranty period, the county also has recourse for patent and latent defects on construction projects.

For any motorists who think that they may have experienced damage to their vehicles due to the construction, the Department of Public Works and the contractor have a process to address and honor such claims. This is standard in public works.

The county has received much positive feedback from the Mount Veeder community, as well the biking community, and is glad to have delivered this much needed project. MVR represents roughly 2% of the county road system. The county will continue to provide for maintenance of the road and will look to funding opportunities to further improve the road in the future in the context of all our other needs.