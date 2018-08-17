In regards to the selection of the new Napa Valley High School mascot, I can only say, "Meh."
I understand the need to replace the history and ethnicity-laden Indian name. But Grizzly? Surely someone could have come up with a name that has some association with our town and valley. IMHO, you might as well be calling them the Applebees.
Grizzly conjures up images of forests, mountains and the North. Not a lush vineyard-covered river valley and rolling hills.
I know there is an inclination to selecting something aggressive and menacing, but we do have our own native animals - some of them rather fierce. There are Hawks in the fields (a good choice if not taken) and Beavers in the creek.
While a wine reference may not be the most appropriate thing for a high school (sorry, though, that Crushers is taken), something alluding to our agrarian heritage or pioneering spirit would also have been more desirable. Silverados? Trailblazers? Harvesters (although I confess that more often conjures up an image of heavy equipment)?
While Valley Vignerons or Fighting Sommeliers might not garner many votes, could we not come up with something less generic and reminiscent of a guy in a coonskin cap? Perhaps the choice could be rethought before spending large sums of money on new logos and equipment.
Greg Fuller
Napa