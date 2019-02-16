I was stunned the other morning when I opened my Register to see a photograph of our "Blue Dog" Democratic Congressman Mike Thompson flanking newly elected 29-year-old democratic socialist Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as she unveiled their "Green New Deal."
That "Deal" sets lofty goals to reduce greenhouse gasses to next to nothing. How? By upgrading or replacing "every building" in the country and to "totally overhaul transportation" to the point where "air travel stops becoming necessary."
On her website she has aimed to have the U.S. create "net-zero" greenhouse gasses within 10 years. It has been explained that the goal of net zero in 10 years is because zero emissions in that time is not doable because we may not be able to eliminate air travel and farting cows in that time.
And yet AOC claims that Miami will soon be under water because of rising sea levels and the planet has just 12 years left if we don't enact her coalition's extreme policies. Are they serious?
So, I went to YouTube to watch AOC unveil the "New Deal." There was "Blue Dog" Mike stage right. He looked uncomfortable but occasionally nodded in what I hope was unsure agreement.
As soon as AOC finished her unveiling, "Blue Dog" Mike scurried off stage left. Go check it out. Does he really believe in these "pie-in-the-sky" ideas of this freshman congresswoman?
Napa Valley once had nothing but farting cows. Now we have an industry that relies on fossil fuels (among other alternative energy sources) to grow our grapes, make our wines and transport our visitors. We need these energy sources to feed and house our guests in this special place. They are the fuel of our economy.
Is "Blue Dog" Mike now "Green Dog" Mike? Is he for or against our economy? Just asking.
Curtis Bradford
Napa
Editor's note: We asked Thompson about the issues raised by the author and he sent the following response: "Climate change is a real and alarming crisis. For the last four years, our district has suffered through one destructive fire after the next, exacerbated by climate change. Highway 37 is at risk of constant flooding and portions are projected to go under water as the sea level rises due to climate change. The average temperature in our state has increased by 3 degrees in the last century and 15 of the 20 largest fires in our history have happened since 2000. Fire season is 78 days longer now than in 1970. California is not alone. Tangier Island in Virginia is disappearing because of sea level rise and will be gone in 50 years. In Montana’s Glacier National Park, there are only 26 remaining glaciers as compared to 150 over two centuries ago. I believe the evidence and I believe the scientists who say this crisis is only worsening by an exponential level. That’s why I am taking a bold stand. Yes – the Green New Deal resolution is aspiration. It sets our goals high because we need to take swift action and come together to find solutions to climate change."