Is it time for some perspective?

“ It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so”- Mark Twain
Let me preface the following by stating that COVID-19 is a serious disease that I am not minimizing, Also, thank you for D. Michael Enfield’s May 4 letter ("Fear of virus has reached irrational levels"). I would like to add some additional perspective that is rarely seen in mainstream media. I do so to stimulate discussion that may help with some common sense understanding being achieved.
On May 27, the CountyofNapa.org/coronavirus website reported a total of 111 cases that tested positive for COVID-19 with a total of 8,233 tests being completed. Therefore, 8,180 tests were negative. The current ratio of positive tests/ total tests completed is 1.3%.
To date, about 6% of the population has been tested, versus only 1.4% 19 days ago. The May 9 Register reported 78 confirmed cases out of 1,936 completed tests. The ratio of positive to negative results is decreasing significantly. In early May the ratio was 6.4% decreasing to 4% on May 9 and 1.3% on May 27. The initial ratio was much higher as testing was reserved for symptomatic people only.
Early on, in Santa Clara, Los Angeles and New York, asymptomatic people were tested with 10 to 60 times the number of asymptomatic to symptomatic people reported. We were told that these people would act as carriers to rapidly spread the virus. (Perhaps explaining the level of cases in New York).
This has not been borne out with current nationwide data. Testing is now widespread, tripling from March 29 to May 9 to over 300,000 tests per day. and includes asymptomatic cases (ourworldindata.org).
Despite this, the number of reported cases per day was identical on both dates. The large number of asymptomatic positives, did not happen. This has been the case in Napa, as shown by the above numbers. The large number of predicted asymptomatic cases has so far not occurred.
As I write, Napa has 52 active, 56 recovered and 3 deaths. The number of deaths has not changed in weeks. Only 10 people have been hospitalized.
Based on current statistics, only 4 in every 10,000 residents has an active case. If a large number of asymptomatic positives magically appear, then there will be a corresponding drop in morbidity and mortality rates, making COVID-19 less severe than we now believe.
In the almost 10 weeks since the first case in Napa, I would have expected that if we did have a large number of asymptomatic carriers spreading the virus, we would now know.
Reported previously, aerosolized COVID-19 can travel 15 feet; So now what do we do with social distancing? Turns out the article was from China, and apparently has been retracted (Medscape, April 29).
People with high blood pressure on ACE-inhibitor meds to reduce blood pressure were initially frightened to learn that they might be at higher risk of becoming infected and dying. Not true. Various reports either show no increase, or in the case of new reports, a higher rate of survival.
A Korean study using the “gold standard” RNA test initially reported that recovered people can become re-infected, implying no immunity to COVID-19. Turns out the test can’t discriminate between live virus and dead viral particles, and they were measuring viral pieces. Another bullet dodged.
Is the current RNA-PCR test the gold standard? Not if it can’t discriminate between live and dead virus. The test is very specific in finding live or dead particles, but the sensitivity is low (40-60%, Medscape May 6) as it can’t discriminate between the two, and there may be a high rate of false-negative results due to improper collection technique, so you could be positive and not know it.
Spend some time looking at the daily graph of infections (worldometers.info). There is a lot of information that raises questions for which I can find no easy answers.
For countries with more than 5,000 infections, why does the U.S. have the second highest infection rate (5341 per million vs. 58 for China), when China has four times the population density? Why do Japan, Sweden, and even Brazil have significantly lower rates when the public health measures taken by these countries were less than those implemented in the U.S.?
We still need to exert due caution but based on current information, the risk of becoming infected in Napa appears to be very low. Initial information hasn’t always been shown to subsequently be accurate. Perhaps rational behavior, rather than accusations of impropriety by certain business owners, based on emotions and irrational fear is, a better use of this space.
Douglas L. Weed
Napa
