Is it time for some perspective?

This has not been borne out with current nationwide data. Testing is now widespread, tripling from March 29 to May 9 to over 300,000 tests per day. and includes asymptomatic cases (ourworldindata.org).

Despite this, the number of reported cases per day was identical on both dates. The large number of asymptomatic positives, did not happen. This has been the case in Napa, as shown by the above numbers. The large number of predicted asymptomatic cases has so far not occurred.

As I write, Napa has 52 active, 56 recovered and 3 deaths. The number of deaths has not changed in weeks. Only 10 people have been hospitalized.

Based on current statistics, only 4 in every 10,000 residents has an active case. If a large number of asymptomatic positives magically appear, then there will be a corresponding drop in morbidity and mortality rates, making COVID-19 less severe than we now believe.

In the almost 10 weeks since the first case in Napa, I would have expected that if we did have a large number of asymptomatic carriers spreading the virus, we would now know.

Reported previously, aerosolized COVID-19 can travel 15 feet; So now what do we do with social distancing? Turns out the article was from China, and apparently has been retracted (Medscape, April 29).