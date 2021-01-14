Is Napa County doing enough to teach civics?

To Senator Bill Dodd, Superintendent Barbara Nemko, Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti: On Jan. 5, the Napa Valley Register Opinion page carried a commentary "Reclaim democratic purpose of California schools." It really piqued my interest, especially when I learned that "5 million of California's 6 million students attend school districts that do not directly address civic goals in their mission statements."

The very next day we all witnessed terror in our nation's capital on the very day that the Electoral College results were being certified. We could not have imagined such a horrific scene if we hadn't seen and heard it with our own eyes and ears. I went back and reread this opinion piece by Joseph Kahne, Erica Hodgin, and John Rogers, and it became all the more important to me. They had written it for CalMatters, a "public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's Capitol works and why it matters." I urge you to read it if you haven't already.