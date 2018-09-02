First, thank you for publishing “Time To Listen to Voters~Loud and Clear” (Our View, Aug. 26).
Napa Valley Marijuana Growers has uncovered a lurking issue with our policy on prohibition in Napa Valley that you may find of interest.
We decided to ask some questions of our local tourist trade in Napa Valley as we have a significant amount of amazing hotels, inns and resorts that follow us on Twitter @NVMG69. Take a look please.
Our goal was to visit and speak with the manager/concierge about guests requesting marijuana.
We thought it should be divulged to the public about what is going on with visiting tourists and their disappointments and alternative changes they might make on where to lodge, dine and shop on their future trips instead of Napa Valley.
We were told that guests were equally disturbed to find out their visit to Napa wine country could not include a trip to a local dispensary where they could purchase California's legal recreational marijuana and edibles etc.. "But it is supposed to be legal in California, right? What’s up with that?”
We went to an exclusive Napa Valley resort. There, the concierge told us he receives daily inquires from guests and has to explain that there are no dispensaries in Napa County.
I was told how some of the visitors were extremely disappointed and annoyed that they booked their vacation trip to Napa Valley and never realized that Napa, unlike Sonoma, didn’t offer them their California expected experience.
One concierge told of a guest being upset because he didn’t think to inquire first before arranging his trip and assumed the hotel could direct him to a local dispensary. The concierge had to tell him that marijuana dispensaries are prohibited in Napa County. The guest said possibly a holiday in neighboring Sonoma might work the next time around.
We are talking high-end resorts and visitors spending big bucks then going home with a story to tell their friends and acquaintances that prohibition is still alive and well in Napa Valley.
Can a county that supports prohibition remain a world-class wine destination? Sonoma County has abandoned the backward days of temperance, constraint, and even the worry of incarceration.
Who is to blame for the future loss of equity in our county? Voters throughout Napa County have clearly said “No" to prohibition of marijuana. We keep waiting and our elected officials keep delaying and disrespecting voters. Could it be because they support the prohibition of marijuana because they are in bed with alcohol? Really?
Napa County should never say “Yes” to prohibition. Prohibition has destroyed Napa Valley and its families in the past. Let’s not revisit that and learn from our prior mistakes, as author Lin Weber of St. Helena writes in her terrific book “Prohibition in the Napa Valley; Castles Under Siege.”
For over eight years Napa Valley Marijuana Growers has encouraged our valley to stand against racism and the prohibition of marijuana. What’s in your glass?
Crane Carter, President
Napa Valley Marijuana Growers
St. Helena