Is the recall really “obscene”?

I appreciate your Sunday Our View “You must vote in the recall election” (Aug. 8).

You are right, we must vote on Sept. 14, and I hope your rallying cry was heard by more than me. I think it was a bit excessive, though, trying to reduce it to just “a political stunt by a Republican party ...” First rule of war is never to underestimate your enemy.

Later you call it “a frivolous waste of time” and “an obscene waste of money.” I understand how buzz words are commonly used to hook the emotions, but they raise the question: What is so frivolous or obscene about it? Due process was served. All the required signatures were gathered and properly submitted, and the law takes it from there.

If there is something frivolous or obscene about that, it must be within the structure of the referendum process that was properly followed.

There I would tend to agree with you that the track record for referendums is not good, and this is a good case in point. It may be time for some amending.