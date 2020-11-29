Is this America?

but we’ve awhile to wait before it gets to more than a few.

Trump’s failure to concede as most presidents would,

when faced with election loss as they certainly should,

the result of which will see more people unnecessarily die

just as his failure to warn us earlier as he continued to lie

about what he knew very early on about the virus spread

that happens though airborne droplets we all now dread.

How many lives could Trump have saved then and even now

if he’d led or would lead just as quickly as time would allow?

No president is perfect but I think few if any of them would

allow many to needlessly die if there were action they could

have taken to prevent or avoid such a massive loss on this scale.

The election results indicate this was and is an epic historical fail.