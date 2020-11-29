Is this America?

The election is over but Trump doesn’t believe it.
He can’t bear to think he’s a loser, no not one bit.
So far, he has skated on impeachment and as an
unindicted co-conspirator with Cohen his fixer-man.
His taxes with consultant fees seem somewhat fishy
while folks in New York are zeroing in on what’s iffy.
He may find a way to get a pardon for his federal crimes;
state offenses are still within statute-of-limitation times.
Once out of office he will be fair game to a charge.
Will it possibly happen to him as a citizen-at-large?
It would happen to anyone other than him for sure
but to this now election loser will prosecutors demur?
This country’s democracy this man nearly destroyed.
His efforts to remain in power have many annoyed.
The Republicans, for the most part, have gone right along
cause they want his base for themselves so sing his song.
But what hangs in the balance are lives that might be lost
due to a failure of a smooth transition that could be a cost.
But Trump doesn’t care, it is all about his family and him.
That’s all that matters and we know that’s not just a whim.
The virus to him, his wife and son seemed no big thing
to others without special medical care death it can bring.
He’s modeled to his base medical advice they can ignore.
Masks aren’t needed and social distancing and still more-
his gatherings are each potentially a super-spreader event.
Meanwhile the unemployed can’t pay for food or their rent.
If we don’t flatten the pandemic curve, we are really in for
an increase in death rate even Fauci wouldn't say is folklore.
The vaccine news is encouraging and thankfully that is true
but we’ve awhile to wait before it gets to more than a few.
Trump’s failure to concede as most presidents would,
when faced with election loss as they certainly should,
the result of which will see more people unnecessarily die
just as his failure to warn us earlier as he continued to lie
about what he knew very early on about the virus spread
that happens though airborne droplets we all now dread.
How many lives could Trump have saved then and even now
if he’d led or would lead just as quickly as time would allow?
No president is perfect but I think few if any of them would
allow many to needlessly die if there were action they could
have taken to prevent or avoid such a massive loss on this scale.
The election results indicate this was and is an epic historical fail.
Our country is badly divided now along strictly partisan lines
so, to govern will be as hard as walking a field with land mines.
If we are to accomplish anything going forward in time at all
common ground we must find so our economy doesn’t stall.
Trump damaged our institutions and also our global standing
It will take time to repair all if on our feet we’re to be landing.
Threats to our democracy have been coming lately all so fast
but as Americans we are resilient and have built one to last.
Many may not have thought Biden the right choice a year ago,
yet he has the experience and empathy needed, that is so Joe.
Let’s have no more conspiracy theories or baseless cries of fraud.
Let us move back on track with having a country we can all laud.
Please do get on with it President Trump and do the right thing-
give us a peaceful transition showing what fair elections can bring.
Go to Mar-A-Lago and bask in the sun. You have done us a favor-
you’ve killed political apathy and that’s something all may savor.
Dorothy Northey
Yountville
