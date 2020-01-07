We hear a lot about the climbing number of homeless people in our country. Seems not much is actually being done.
Napa Supervisors just got back from a trip to Europe. How much did that cost?
Politicians flying back and forth from coast to coast and in between -- yes they have contributors, but with millions being spent to promote political candidates, how much of those millions could be spent on housing for the poor or low-income families?
And our taxes are going up. Maybe the upper-income people should be donating more.
Watching people donate clothes and food, I didn't see any millionaires doing that. Yes they contribute, but is it enough?
I see politicians getting richer and the middle- and lower- class people getting poorer. Is this the way it is supposed to be?
Claudia Lofing
Napa