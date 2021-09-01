Is voting “Unamerican?"

The fact that Newsom received 61+% of the vote does not guarantee competency; look at Biden.

One snafu that drew some attention was the EDD disbursing over $11 billion in fraudulent unemployment claims. That department was warned by IT consultants that the system was vulnerable to fraud and recommended modifications; were they implemented? Nope. Julie Su, formerly of the California Department of Labor was the official responsible for oversight of EDD. She was selected by the Biden administration for a Department of Labor post. Just goes to show you, if you screw up on a local level, you can go on to mismanage on the national level. Bad actors from everywhere ride that train of upward mobility.

Newsom has also had a softball approach to holding PG&E accountable for many violations. PG&E has contributed over $10 million dollars to Newsom’s political career from the get go. Why not?

It seems to me that informed and “true” Americans would consider that such a track record is some indication that, while Newsom seems like a nice enough person, he is not an effective governor. Voting Yes for the recall would be the logical act of a concerned California resident.

I understand that the dynamic duo, Joe and Kamala, will be making a visit to lobby against the recall; that should tell you something.