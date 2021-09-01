Is voting “Unamerican?"

Lynda DeShazo ("The true Americans," Aug. 25) would have us believe that if you vote Yes on the recall, you are not a “true” American. G. Anthony Phillips ("Democracy to end Sept. 14," Aug. 21) stated that a Yes vote on the recall would be the end of democracy.
These pious pronouncements are, of course, pure nonsense and were eloquently disputed by Mark Gasster ("Recall is democracy in action," Aug. 28) who rightly pointed out that voting was the very essence of democracy.
I presume the naysayers would define a “true” American as one who sits passively and quietly by while the present administration mismanages and/or ignores the hot button issues in our state including, but not limited to: crime, homelessness, lack of housing, wildfires, public employee pension reform, ad infinitum.
While there are many states vying for the “clueless administration” award, it is disheartening to watch as current problems escalate here in California. I think the matter of Newsom’s dinner at the French Laundry is small potatoes compared to the real issues; besides, Nancy Pelosi trumped that example of hubris with her fund raiser here in the valley. But we’re used to hypocrisy in politicians.
The fact that Newsom received 61+% of the vote does not guarantee competency; look at Biden.
One snafu that drew some attention was the EDD disbursing over $11 billion in fraudulent unemployment claims. That department was warned by IT consultants that the system was vulnerable to fraud and recommended modifications; were they implemented? Nope. Julie Su, formerly of the California Department of Labor was the official responsible for oversight of EDD. She was selected by the Biden administration for a Department of Labor post. Just goes to show you, if you screw up on a local level, you can go on to mismanage on the national level. Bad actors from everywhere ride that train of upward mobility.
Newsom has also had a softball approach to holding PG&E accountable for many violations. PG&E has contributed over $10 million dollars to Newsom’s political career from the get go. Why not?
It seems to me that informed and “true” Americans would consider that such a track record is some indication that, while Newsom seems like a nice enough person, he is not an effective governor. Voting Yes for the recall would be the logical act of a concerned California resident.
I understand that the dynamic duo, Joe and Kamala, will be making a visit to lobby against the recall; that should tell you something.
Sandy Callahan
Napa