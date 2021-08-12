In fact, the word has been used enough in 2020 and 2021 that the new meaning just made into the Merriam-Webster dictionary. The definition is: “Aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).”

Of course, people may use woke as they wish. People can even give it their own meaning if they wish. But that is like the child repeating something they don’t really understand just for the fun of it? It’s fun for the child but communicates no meaning to anyone else.

So, by definition, to be woke is to be aware. To be woke is to be attentive. To be aware and attentive are positive traits. Why then, would woke be used to describe a negative trait? Thus, the title, is woke a joke? To use it in a negative way is to be un-woke or unaware.

Since woke is a relatively new word for many of us, perhaps many of those using the word to communicate a negative trait are just following the lead of others. Perhaps there is a movement to get Merriam-Webster to add an additional, negative meaning?