Is "Woke" a joke?

Learning new words is an adventure. This is especially true for children. They are proud of their newly acquired possessions. They may repeat a word over and over giggling as they go. It takes children a little longer to learn the word’s meaning and use.
Words are intended to communicate. It’s difficult to communicate when the meaning of the words used is ambiguous or unknown. This is the dilemma with the word “woke”.
“Woke” is a new word to me. I’ve taken its meaning from the context in which I’ve seen and heard it used. It has been used to describe a negative aspect of a person or group of people; as in “don’t be so woke” “don’t be woke” and more recently in Napa, “choke the woke”. Nothing positive here.
Given the repeated use of “woke”, I thought I owed it to myself (and others perhaps) to try and find the actual meaning if there was one. There are definitions of woke available. There is both a current meaning and an original meaning. There is one common element found in both the original and the new meaning; it is “awareness.” To be woke, is to be aware.
While some may argue with this, it would only mean they are un-woke, or unaware. If one is proud not to be woke, then one is proud to be unaware. That doesn’t seem right to me but, if one chooses to be unaware and to be proud of it, that is an individual’s right.
In fact, the word has been used enough in 2020 and 2021 that the new meaning just made into the Merriam-Webster dictionary. The definition is: “Aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).”
Of course, people may use woke as they wish. People can even give it their own meaning if they wish. But that is like the child repeating something they don’t really understand just for the fun of it? It’s fun for the child but communicates no meaning to anyone else.
So, by definition, to be woke is to be aware. To be woke is to be attentive. To be aware and attentive are positive traits. Why then, would woke be used to describe a negative trait? Thus, the title, is woke a joke? To use it in a negative way is to be un-woke or unaware.
Since woke is a relatively new word for many of us, perhaps many of those using the word to communicate a negative trait are just following the lead of others. Perhaps there is a movement to get Merriam-Webster to add an additional, negative meaning?
Or, perhaps the negative use of woke is by those who do not understand that woke actually has a meaning. Like the child who repeats a newly acquired word over and over, smiling with glee and pride at mastering a new thing, but not knowing the meaning of that new thing. That is possible. After all, I took the meaning to be negative given its use.
Maybe others have done the same without bothering to find its real meaning. But awareness and attentiveness are not negative attributes. Unless those using (or misusing) woke are making the argument we should be unaware and inattentive? I suppose that’s possible also.
Just in case one reference is insufficient for the skeptic, the Oxford Dictionary defines woke as being "'aware' or 'well informed' in a political or cultural sense." Well informed and aware. These are positive traits, aren’t they? So, given the “real” definition of woke, are those currently using woke as a negative actually joking? Difficult to tell with no visual clues.
Or is there a movement to change the meaning of woke? This reminds me of another line I read this past week on the topic of the psychology of “stupid” (yeah, I didn’t know there was such field of study either), “… at the head of almost every dumb movement, you will find stupid in charge” (“Why some of the smartest people can be so very stupid” by Sacha Golob, Kings College London; article in Psyche, a digital magazine from Aeon.)
I am making a value judgement that such a movement is “dumb.” Others may have a different opinion but that would be, well, that would be dumb.
Richard Cannon
Napa