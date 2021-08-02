It is time to stop and think

I became politically aware around the age of 6 years old, when President Eisenhower was running for a second term. I overheard discussions about politics at neighborhood gatherings.
My family went to the State Fair where the walkways were dusty orchard roads, trees provided shade and resting places. We walked through the displays from the different counties showing their agriculture and industry.
We finally came to the Napa County display showcasing some hay bales, pictures of ranches, fruit and a couple of bottles of wine. I did not realize at the time that Napa was a diversified county. In retrospect, at the young age of 10 years old, I did not foresee that the diversity Napa was trying to show in their display would one day be replaced by the monolithic economy that we now support.
I discussed this issue in a prior letter which talked about the failings of our county to protect the folks who try and live here raising their families in spite of the monolithic economy that has been created over the past 40 years. The Napa County Planning Commission has reviewed over 63 agenda items in the past two years, of which 51 were approved winery projects.
Here are some facts that are hidden underneath all of the approved expansions and new permits granted by the commission and the county board. Whether it was new endeavors, expansion of production, more tours, events or physical site modifications, they were all approved. Some items had to be resubmitted with slight modifications, but in the end, they were approved. All of these approvals involve issues that continue to trouble us here within the county; traffic, housing, and water usage.
Total items reviewed: 63
Total approved winery projects: 51
Total land use approvals, balloons, solar installs, warehousing etc: 8
Total hotels approved: 2
Presentations: 2
• 30,985,000 gallons of water have been given away (affecting our long-term survival).
• 639 Low paying jobs were approved (affecting housing and local traffic).
• 461,516 additional tastings and event visitors per year were approved (which affect traffic and roads).
In the grand scale of things, none of these approvals help the valley conserve water or provide people the ability to live and work here supporting our schools or local businesses. The impact due to low-paying jobs does not inject money back into our local economy, nor provide the individual the ability to live here with their family.
There are secondary effects of restaurant and hotel activity, but this does not assist the people who work at those establishments in enabling them to live where they work. The hotel taxes have created an addiction to fast money pouring into the treasuries.
The flow back into the community in the sense of better roads, schools, and local shopping does not seem to happened. We have built tourist attractions that do not feed the locals who live here; I go to the small restaurants on the edges of town or in the neighborhoods. That is also where I see so many other local residents.
As usual, we are now at a crossroads on many different fronts. Our county officials have no idea how much water they have given away or how much is available. We are just starting to feel the real repercussions of these decisions all across the state. Talk to any number of rural residents whose drinking water wells have run dry.
Has this happened by magic? Our water tables have been going down and when the stress of a massive drought occurs things just stop. Our housing and transportation systems are also failing us. The ability to respond with capital projects to redesign and build take 10s of years because it is so political. In the meantime, we approve another 500,000 visitors coming into the valley with all of the supporting staff along with them driving to work.
We need an immediate moratorium to stop all water usage involved in new and expanded wine production. County officials should be reviewing and researching solutions to help the industry modify water usage. Processes such as dry farming or water recycling should be required during these approval processes.
We forgot to think of what we are really doing. The responsibility of our governing boards and commissions is to look ahead and see how their decisions affect the whole of our community. We have been shown three times in the past four years, the thin ice we are skating on. Fires, smoke and the pandemic have all ground these tourist-based endeavors to a halt and the money stops flowing.
What will happen when the water taps stop flowing and no amount of money will get them running again. It is time to stop and think.
Gary Woodruff
Napa