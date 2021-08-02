It is time to stop and think

As usual, we are now at a crossroads on many different fronts. Our county officials have no idea how much water they have given away or how much is available. We are just starting to feel the real repercussions of these decisions all across the state. Talk to any number of rural residents whose drinking water wells have run dry.

Has this happened by magic? Our water tables have been going down and when the stress of a massive drought occurs things just stop. Our housing and transportation systems are also failing us. The ability to respond with capital projects to redesign and build take 10s of years because it is so political. In the meantime, we approve another 500,000 visitors coming into the valley with all of the supporting staff along with them driving to work.

We need an immediate moratorium to stop all water usage involved in new and expanded wine production. County officials should be reviewing and researching solutions to help the industry modify water usage. Processes such as dry farming or water recycling should be required during these approval processes.