It’s a terrible thing when you stop believing. When you see people who spend the majority of their time believing conspiracy theories and watching sitcom TV being the experts on all things.

You don’t need years of education and experience to be an expert anymore. You just need an American flag hanging outside our doors. We alone truly understand the workings of America.

If you truly believe this then you have never read the Constitution of the United States of America. You do not believe in the checks and balances of government that has successfully been in place and worked for hundreds of years prior to now.

Why is it so important for people to win, to fight to the death to support candidates that do not really represent their values? Why do people not understand that there are so many of us out there that no longer identify with a political party even if our name is attached to one so we can vote in the primary?

We clearly see those who do not care about the future of our children and are only posturing for the ego trip and power that comes with it.