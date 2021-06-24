It’s about protecting my community

I was very grateful to see the full-page ad featuring Father Ismael Mora of Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church encouraging our community to get vaccinated.

He is quoted as saying, “I am getting vaccinated for the sake of the greater good.” The “greater good,“ or “common good,“ is one of the key elements of Catholic social teaching. And it is of our entire society as well. It is a way of saying that the right thing to do isn’t just about what is best for me, it’s about what is best for our community as a whole. It can be applied to many issues in our daily life. Right now, it applies to the issue of being vaccinated.

When I get vaccinated, it not only protects me from infection, it protects the members of my family, my neighbors, the people I talk to at the hardware store, grocery store, school, etc. It keeps me from spreading the disease to others. And it gives COVID one less host to live in, mutate and spread from.

Yes, the vaccine causes side effects. Generally, these are mild, but some people have more discomfort than others, and a very, very tiny percentage have serious side effects. But these are all well worth it, compared to getting the disease.