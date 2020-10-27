It’s time for bold action on health care

Why U.S.?

As we face rising case rates in 39 states, we must ask why COVID-19 spreads so easily in America. One obvious reason — our broken health care system.

You could not design a better environment for a contagious disease: sick people can’t afford treatment, workers can’t afford to call in sick, and because health insurance is tied to employment while millions of Americans suffer layoffs.

Even before the pandemic, one-third of Americans said they delayed getting health care because of high costs. Not surprisingly, the U.S. now has the world’s highest number of COVID infections and deaths.

If we want to have any hope of containing both the current and future pandemics then we must enact comprehensive, lifelong single-payer health coverage. We have tried tinkering with our broken health care system; it does not work. It’s time for bold action. It’s time for Medicare For All.

Paul Gridley

Napa