It’s time to be #NapaStrong again

Picture it; Napa Valley Unified School District (NVUSD), 2009. It was a tumultuous year for the district’s coffers. For years, the State of California had been struggling to meet their obligations for school funding, and with the recessions' impacts sweeping the nation, the situation was more dire than ever. More districts seemed to be firing than hiring, and Napa Valley Unified was no exception. I was a first year teacher, commuting each day from San Francisco.

One day, I had to race home to get to the post office before it closed in order to pick up certified mail. Fighting the traffic, I made it just in time to get my letter -- a notice that my position was to be eliminated due to a necessary “Reduction In Force” brought about by the budget crisis the district was facing.

Teachers and community members went to the board in an effort to speak on behalf of teachers or programs that suddenly found themselves on the chopping block. I went before the board, and I spoke at a rally. I spoke of the need for the community to step up and help support our schools as we navigated the seemingly impossible fiscal situation created by the State of California and the state of our nation.

Luckily, in the end I was saved by retirements and kept my position by the skin of my teeth. Since then, I’ve watched the district teeter again and again on the edge of that fiscal cliff, clawing its way back on the ledge through layoffs, program cuts, and even the closing of schools. For example, at Vintage High School, where I’ve been teaching English for 14 years, I’ve seen our librarian and our college and career counselor eliminated and our German, Geography, Autoshop, Metalshop, and Ceramics courses canceled -- just to name a few.

Now along comes the Mayacamas Charter School. Those frustrated parents and students are tired of the lack of control they have over what does and doesn’t get cut, so a few well connected parents are laying the groundwork to create the closest thing they can to a private school with public dollars. Their appointed board will be in full control of the school, the public dollars they are given, and all of the educational choices that will be made for their children.

The public will lose our ability to ensure accountability for how our tax dollars are being spent, as Mayacamas will not have an elected school board, and their leadership will not appear on any ballot for referendum.

They might build a dream school to give back all that has been taken from them and their children -- which may also benefit a couple hundred additional students, lucky enough to ride on the coattails of privilege. And despite the Mayacamas shortcomings, such as the complete lack of meaningful support for English Language Learners or Special Education students, for the privileged students who get to attend, it still might be a dream come true.

For everyone else, including the 17,000 NVUSD students who will not attend their school, it will be a nightmare: forcing the NVUSD to make more cuts to teachers, programs, and possibly schools in the future as our delicate funding is further eroded.

Understandably, the destruction caused by such cuts has and will continue to cut deep into the hearts of teachers, students, and members of the community. The less robust the offerings become, the more packed the classrooms become, and the more schools that have to shutter their doors as a result of these budget cuts, the more hurt, anger, and fear will continue to rip through our community.

And where will it end? As the fiscal condition further deteriorates as a result of a new charter, and as more teachers, programs, and schools face cuts or closures, how long will it take for the same group -- or another following in their footsteps -- to open a new charter elementary school? Or a new charter high school?

How much more can we whittle away from the many to provide for the privileged few? How many students will suffer over the decades to come so children of well-connected corporate winery owners of Napa can have all the privileges their parents feel they deserve? And how many more of our tax dollars should we have to give up to pay for their privilege?

Now is not the time to divide our community and our students into more haves and have nots. Now is the time to come together as a community to strengthen our existing schools so that we can continue to serve all of our students and provide them with more opportunities each year.

During the earthquake, we were #NapaStrong. During the fires, we were #NapaStrong. Our schools have been facing a crisis in funding for too long. It’s time to be #NapaStrong again.

Michael Alger

Vintage High School

English Department