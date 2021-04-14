It’s time to re-imagine and re-engage. It’s time for equity

We all have them. We all rely on them. When we are stressed we go to ‘auto-pilot’ and rely on previously held biases to support our actions/response. There are two forms of bias, explicit and implicit.

Explicit bias are overt acts done on a conscious level. We are aware of our prejudices toward certain groups of people and act on that bias. Examples include hate speech, racial slurs and visual depiction such as swastikas or the Confederate flag.

Implicit bias is done on an unconscious level. Our mental associations are so well established as to operate without awareness, intention or control. They are usually activated in stressful situations. Interestingly, they may not align with our declared beliefs. Examples include ageism, gender bias, neighborhood bias - perception is not always reality.

How then can we change our thinking, our reactions, our responses? Question is, do we want to change? Do we want to address issues of systemic racism, prejudice and discrimination? Are we willing to be in those uncomfortable moments and to act, to be a voice, to ensure that everyone in our community, in our neighborhood, our family are treated with respect and dignity?