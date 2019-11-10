The slogan, “It takes a village” was never so evident as during the recent power outages. We are on the outskirts of St. Helena and had lost power for four-and-a-half days while much of St. Helena was thankfully lit.
Friends here in town and so many from out of town offered their homes that had heat and light, their freezers and refrigerators for our food, their outlets to charge our devices, but mostly they offered friendship. This outage was a small blip for us, as there are parts of the world that don’t have the privileged lifestyle many of us take (or had taken) for granted.
I will forever be grateful for our friends near and far for caring. Thank you. You know who you are!
Linda Goldfarb
St. Helena