It's essential that we save River Middle School's unique program

It is essential that we save River Middle School’s unique program. NVUSD wants a balanced budget in order to maintain financial solvency, which is absolutely necessary. However, implementing budget cuts alone, without regard for actual “program excellence” (a stated goal for the Middle School Redesign Task Force) does not improve the health of the district or our community in the long term.

River’s 26-year-old program is an exceptional middle school that should be preserved, whether on the current campus or elsewhere. Dissolving our program is not a necessary step for the district’s financial solvency; River provides a valuable alternative to the traditional middle school experience. NVUSD is on a path of eliminating educational choice, which will causes families to leave NVUSD. Not every kid thrives in a one-size-fits-all model.

River is the only public middle school in Napa filled to capacity. For the 2021-22 school year our enrollment was capped by the district at 525 students, even though although the River administration anticipated having 540 students (180 per grade). River currently has a 21-person waiting list. Recent attention brought to River by discussion around its closure has led to more calls from families to be added to the wait list. When families learn about our program, as we would like them to do, they are interested.