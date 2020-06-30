It's just too late for us

We find ourselves awash in a confluence of serious issues unlike anything I have seen in my long life, precisely at a time when we have suffered an administration that denies reality, calls science a hoax, and thrives on fantasies that support their infantile vision of what life should be like, for themselves, not for the teeming masses of their own species that they were "elected" to serve.
And not for the millions of flora and fauna that are the basis of the ecosystems that we humans depend upon. The fauna are called "game" in the First World, targets for those with low self-esteem who believe a dead animal somehow raises their testosterone to acceptable levels.
Millions of Americans and billions globally, are in denial about global warming despite the overwhelming scientific (bad word?) evidence that it is not only real, but may be beyond correction, and likely to make Homo rapiens (yes rapiens, sapiens means wise) extinct by the year 2100. Meanwhile, our politicians, financial and industrial elites continue to degrade our planet for profits now and don't care about a life for humans after they and their children are gone.
We face a global pandemic worse than anyone living has ever seen before, initially denied by our so-called "leadership" because it might interfere with the above profits, having no regard for the human toll. While it is true that we have eight times as many people on Earth as we can sustain at a decent level of comfort, we should not be hoping for Mother Nature to do what our demographers insist we must do: legislate our numbers to 1 billion or less.
Further, after our Civil War supposedly put an end to slavery, we now suffer a fulminating racism with cowardly police officers, desperate to show their authoritarian hold on The People, imagining reasons to shoot citizens in our streets, and find that black men are easily identified targets. Racism, bigotry and hate are the flagships of ignorance. One wonders why they don't attack people or groups with a far worse criminal records than African Americans. For instance, left-handed plumbers whose surnames end in vowels. What? Yes, their crimes are greater than all other peoples combined. But, it's hard to decide whether they're left-handed, that they are plumbers unless they are carrying a large wrench, and their surnames are rarely known. Let's find a more obvious target.
World population increases by about a quarter million every day -- every day -- and our global reserves of non-renewable resources are disappearing at an exponential rate. We are destined to destroy -- wait, mandated to destroy any hope for a human future here. It's just too late.
And I haven't even alluded to the soup of long-lasting radiation that already poisons every niche on Earth. I suggest putting our remaining energies into having fun -- any kind of fun. It won't matter how destructive it is.
Don Richardson
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!