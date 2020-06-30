It's just too late for us

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We find ourselves awash in a confluence of serious issues unlike anything I have seen in my long life, precisely at a time when we have suffered an administration that denies reality, calls science a hoax, and thrives on fantasies that support their infantile vision of what life should be like, for themselves, not for the teeming masses of their own species that they were "elected" to serve.

And not for the millions of flora and fauna that are the basis of the ecosystems that we humans depend upon. The fauna are called "game" in the First World, targets for those with low self-esteem who believe a dead animal somehow raises their testosterone to acceptable levels.

Millions of Americans and billions globally, are in denial about global warming despite the overwhelming scientific (bad word?) evidence that it is not only real, but may be beyond correction, and likely to make Homo rapiens (yes rapiens, sapiens means wise) extinct by the year 2100. Meanwhile, our politicians, financial and industrial elites continue to degrade our planet for profits now and don't care about a life for humans after they and their children are gone.