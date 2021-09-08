It's simple: Social Security works

I’ve participated in town hall meetings in the 5th congressional district with Rep. Mike Thompson and have listened to seniors who rely on Social Security. So I was surprised to read David Forstadt’s letter to the editor ("Social Insecurity," Sept. 1).

Mr. Forstadt contends that Congressman Thompson — a true champion of Social Security — is “misinformed” about the program. But Mr. Forstadt is the one who may be misinformed.

The last thing that Napa seniors need is the approach that Mr. Forstadt proposes –- especially when it comes to privatizing Social Security. Americans do not want their hard-earned retirement benefits to be gambled on Wall Street.

Social Security is a guaranteed benefit; investments in the stock market are not. Just ask anyone who lost their retirement savings in the 2008 crash.

When President George W. Bush tried to privatize Social Security in 2005, Americans pushed back and stopped that losing proposition in its tracks.