The Cordairs' statement explaining their decision to re-open their Napa art gallery on May 4 nearly brought tears to my eyes ("Going back to work, no matter what," April 28).

They have stated so succinctly and eloquently the feelings and beliefs of so many Americans why it's time to get back to work, banish the fear and panic disseminated by politicians and the media, and resume life.

They are to be commended for their courage and initiative. Would that more Americans stood up on their hind legs and took such a stance.

Jane Johnson

Ventura, California

