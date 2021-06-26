It's time to save our schools

It is extremely disappointing that the families served by the district would have little to no say in the continued employment of Dr. Mucetti. While it's clear she is strongly supported by the board, it is less clear that she has the strong support of the community, and she certainly has failed to show any commitment to the students and families of Napa. Some of us remember the newspaper articles and interviews where she gave empty promises that she would move to Napa within the first year of accepting the position of superintendent, and yet she still commutes from the Bay Area.

It's no wonder she closes highly successful and sought-after programs like River Middle School with no remorse, after broken promises of support and encouragement if they would relinquish their charter (and their independence). She has no connection to our community.

There are many of us who agree that changing demographics likely necessitated the closure of some schools over time. But these closures should have been done with a long-term plan in place, with every attempt made to preserve as many of our successful programs as possible and having the least disruption as possible to our students.