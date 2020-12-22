It's time to shine a new light on your fireplace this holiday season

Gathering around a fireplace may be part of the holiday season for some, but it is important to remember that the resulting smoke can lead to many short-term and long-term negative health effects. As a registered respiratory therapist for 46 years, I have worked with thousands of children with asthma and adults with COPD and other lung diseases.

Did you know that wood smoke is the largest source of air pollution in our area each winter? Breathing fine particle pollution can shorten life span and send those most at risk to the emergency room, including individuals with lung and heart disease. As with any pollution, children are especially at risk. Their lungs do not fully form until the age of 18 and exposure to wood smoke can lead to reduced lung function and risk of future lung disease. And now, in the midst of a pandemic, emerging research has found that exposure to even small amounts of air pollution over the long term can make someone more likely to die from COVID-19.

One fireplace or wood-burning stove in a neighborhood can produce levels of smoke that exceed federal and state air quality standards and affect many neighbors.