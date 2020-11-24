Some people can't understand how we are back in purple. I can.
At a time when a leader was needed to push partisanship aside for the greater good, we got one who eagerly fanned ignorance and mistrust into an anti-rational cult.
At a time when it would have been easy to lead people with common sense, we got a leader who believed that the opposition to wearing a mask would all but guarantee him a second term.
At a time when we needed to unite, too many of my fellow citizens confused mule-headedness, a lack of empathy, and raw self-interest with patriotism.
It's time to stop fighting science.
It's time to see that sacrificing a bit of your comfort so that others have a better chance at not becoming infected is just basic human decency.
It's time to ask what would Mark Twain do? Well, it's always time to ask what would Mark Twain do but I digress.
Much remains unknown but we have learned a few things about COVID-19:
1.) COVID-19 has a remarkable irregular and lengthy incubation period — of as much as 21 days. So if you wait till you feel sick to wear a mask, you may have been exposing others for a week or more.
2.) COVID-19 seems to spawn a large percentage of asymptomatic cases — people who are sick and able to spread the disease, but who aren’t sick enough to feel ill. This is not a new thing despite what you may have heard — we’ve known about “healthy carriers” since Typhoid Mary. Such carriers may never feel sick enough to wear a mask — and if everyone goes around unmasked, will infect others without realizing it.
The few that genuinely can't wear a mask (a minuscule number) need to stay home for the greater good and those that can wear a mask without any problem (the vast majority) need to do so.
It just might save your life and as importantly it might save the life of a child who is just getting started, or the life of a vet who fought valiantly so that you could go on unhinged rants about your liberties, your government and humanistic psychology of Abbie Hoffman left thumb without being tossed in the slammer for treason.
Alfred Huete
Napa
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.