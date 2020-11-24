Some people can't understand how we are back in purple. I can.

At a time when a leader was needed to push partisanship aside for the greater good, we got one who eagerly fanned ignorance and mistrust into an anti-rational cult.

At a time when it would have been easy to lead people with common sense, we got a leader who believed that the opposition to wearing a mask would all but guarantee him a second term.

At a time when we needed to unite, too many of my fellow citizens confused mule-headedness, a lack of empathy, and raw self-interest with patriotism.

It's time to stop fighting science.

It's time to see that sacrificing a bit of your comfort so that others have a better chance at not becoming infected is just basic human decency.

It's time to ask what would Mark Twain do? Well, it's always time to ask what would Mark Twain do but I digress.

Much remains unknown but we have learned a few things about COVID-19:

1.) COVID-19 has a remarkable irregular and lengthy incubation period — of as much as 21 days. So if you wait till you feel sick to wear a mask, you may have been exposing others for a week or more.