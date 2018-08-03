I’m delighted to say that my grandson, Jeff Dodd, is a candidate for Napa Valley College Board of Trustees, District 2.
This is a young man of great integrity and passion who believes all young people should have an opportunity for a higher education. As a practicing attorney, Jeff supports and respects the values of our school systems providing leadership that role models positive human attitudes – respect and kindness being two.
He would like to contribute to the furthering of the curiosity of young minds in career choices and the exploration of upcoming changes to needed skills.
As a continuing student myself, at 90 years of age, I find it heartwarming to see the interdenominational relationships that can be enhanced through sharing classes with much diversity.
Jeff has observed my work, fighting for services for seniors and the success of an ordinance that adds to the safety of seniors needing in-home services.
I know the fight is in him to be a board member that enhances the opportunities for all NVC students. He knows more classes are needed to provide a better flow for transfer students to the university level. He is aware of the National program working with all states for a free education on the community college level.
Most importantly, he is a listener who respects and will work with fellow trustees to improve the programs and services for all students.
I urge you to support and vote for Jeff Dodd for Trustee, District 2.
Betty Rhodes
Napa