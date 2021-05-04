Jesus was very un-political.

There have been a myriad of letters, articles and editorials the last few weeks that cried out for my reply, but there was an article in the April 27 paper that just made my head exploded.
Here's the headline: "Jesus was very political." I said, OK, here's another example of some atheist professors writing about someone they know nothing about: Jesus the Christ. But to my chagrin, it wasn't. It was four Black pastors, a white female Episcopalian priest, or should I say priestess, and two rabbis. Now what those Rabbis know about Jesus I can't imagine.
But all were into what is called the "Social Gospel." Now for those of you who are not familiar with that term, let me explain. The Social Gospel movement went from the 1870s to the 1920s. Advocates of the movement interpreted the kingdom of God as requiring social as well as individual salvation and sought the betterment of industrialized society through application of the biblical principles of charity and justice. Even by force of government, if necessary.
It has had a resurgence since the 1960s, but with racial overtones. To the point of the evil of Critical Race Theory which turns Martin Luther King's famous quote upside down: "I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character." Critical Race Theory tells us it's imperative we judge people by their race or ethnicity.
The Social Gospel believes that Jesus' ministry was about righting wrongs and making the earth a better place. Especially now for so-called people of color. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that and it is the responsibility of all Christians to love their neighbor regardless of their skin color.
But traditional biblical Christianity goes far, far beyond that. Jesus was not betrayed, tortured, crucified and resurrected so we could become nice people who do nice things. He came and died to bring us into His Kingdom. Not an earthly, political kingdom but a Heavenly Kingdom. A Kingdom that lives within us.
The Jews wanted a political leader. A warrior to throw off the yoke of their Roman oppressors. Much like the Social Gospel. Instead, they got a humble man entering Jerusalem on a donkey wanting to save them from themselves, not the Romans. You know how that ended.
Feeding people earthly bread is a calling, an important expression of our faith, but feeding people the Bread of Life is our main Christian responsibility, our duty, our mission, our blessing. If we truly love our neighbor we will want them to experience Jesus' gift of eternal life.
And that means believing Jesus was more than just a social worker. A political trouble maker. And from our gratitude to Him for that gift we gain a passion for our fellow human beings and want them to experience Him also. In this life through good works and the next through their salvation. Jesus was very un-political.
Kent Cohea
Napa