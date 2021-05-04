Jesus was very un-political.

There have been a myriad of letters, articles and editorials the last few weeks that cried out for my reply, but there was an article in the April 27 paper that just made my head exploded.

Here's the headline: "Jesus was very political." I said, OK, here's another example of some atheist professors writing about someone they know nothing about: Jesus the Christ. But to my chagrin, it wasn't. It was four Black pastors, a white female Episcopalian priest, or should I say priestess, and two rabbis. Now what those Rabbis know about Jesus I can't imagine.

But all were into what is called the "Social Gospel." Now for those of you who are not familiar with that term, let me explain. The Social Gospel movement went from the 1870s to the 1920s. Advocates of the movement interpreted the kingdom of God as requiring social as well as individual salvation and sought the betterment of industrialized society through application of the biblical principles of charity and justice. Even by force of government, if necessary.