Jim Hinton puts Napa's residents first

There is a worn and dismissive joke about Napa County having plenty of agricultural diversity. We grow Cabernet, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, ha, ha.

While sadly true, the same can be said of all our local politics. We have plenty of political diversity among our elected, appointed and seekers of elected office. We have French vanilla, old fashioned vanilla, vanilla bean, and triple vanilla. In other words, if you like vanilla, then you ought to be really satisfied with the status quo and those candidates supporting it. They are just different versions of the very same flavor.

Don’t be fooled by their pronouncements of being different and certainly be suspicious if they are supported by the regional and local dominating political establishment.

My point is simple. If you like how things are in Napa and elsewhere, then vote as you always have. Don’t fool yourself into thinking you are voting differently when you vote for the best qualified, suited or anointed; it’s all just vanilla.

But, if you are concerned about the many important issues facing our community and want different solutions, then vote and vote differently. You can’t expect things to get better if you don’t choose a flavor other than uninspiring and tired vanilla.