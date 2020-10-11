Jim Hinton puts Napa's residents first

There is a worn and dismissive joke about Napa County having plenty of agricultural diversity. We grow Cabernet, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, ha, ha.
While sadly true, the same can be said of all our local politics. We have plenty of political diversity among our elected, appointed and seekers of elected office. We have French vanilla, old fashioned vanilla, vanilla bean, and triple vanilla. In other words, if you like vanilla, then you ought to be really satisfied with the status quo and those candidates supporting it. They are just different versions of the very same flavor.
Don’t be fooled by their pronouncements of being different and certainly be suspicious if they are supported by the regional and local dominating political establishment.
My point is simple. If you like how things are in Napa and elsewhere, then vote as you always have. Don’t fool yourself into thinking you are voting differently when you vote for the best qualified, suited or anointed; it’s all just vanilla.
But, if you are concerned about the many important issues facing our community and want different solutions, then vote and vote differently. You can’t expect things to get better if you don’t choose a flavor other than uninspiring and tired vanilla.
I plan on doing so and one example is my support for Jim Hinton for Napa City Council, District 2. Jim has lived his entire life in the district and is well familiar with the many issues it, the city and county face. Jim’s passion and desire to hold officials accountable are often evident and he continues to mature, realizing the importance of collaboration.
However, he has a rightful intensity at times. He is the only candidate to clearly and completely oppose any land use designation changes and development of Timber Hill, Napa Oaks and Foster Road areas. He is the only candidate I trust to faithfully protect and preserve our agricultural and open spaces, especially along the beautiful western hillsides of Napa.
Jim Hinton understands the concerns of local businesses adversely impacted by local government’s COVID response. Restrictions on local businesses have made it exceedingly difficult to operate and remain open. Fires have only exacerbated this difficult situation and an expected 2nd wave of COVID will only worsen the situation.
Jim Hinton will continue working to balance the needs of commerce and public health, while ensuring local businesses aren’t further burdened by unnecessary and prohibitive requirements that already threaten their economic viability. Jim will work to keep our community safe and local businesses successful.
Jim Hinton wants a city that places the needs of its citizens first and foremost ahead of those seeking to turn our community into a playground and resting/nesting spot for the well privileged. Do we really want to completely sell out to development and political interests working to further till and toil downtown, feeding their insatiable appetites for money, power and control? The success of our local economy cannot come at the expense of local citizens. Jim Hinton will place our needs first.
Jim Hinton will represent District 2 and serve our entire community, always placing our needs and concerns before rapacious development interest. He will stand firm in opposition to development of and protect our agricultural and open spaces. Jim will work with local businesses to help them be as successful as possible during these difficult and uncertain economic times. He will place our needs ahead of their needs. Vote for Jim Hinton for City Council, District 2.
Greg Clark
Napa
