Jim Hinton would be excellent addition to Napa City Council.

Whether you like it or not, the city of Napa has approved medical cannabis dispensaries. Jim Hinton is an expert on all things cannabis.

In 2017, I was working at a dispensary in Vallejo. One day Jim Hinton came to our dispensary on a tour with elected officials from all over the Bay Area including almost everyone on the Napa City Council. Jim knows the cannabis industry and can help our city open up the recreational cannabis market, which will create revenue to help fund the public services that we desperately need.