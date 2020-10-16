Join me and vote for Gerardo Martin for mayor of Napa

I am immensely proud and inspired by the candidacy of Gerardo Martin for mayor of Napa. I have known Gerardo Martin since we were children. I recall walking down the aisle of the old Trade Fair (closed long ago) and hearing voices at a distance; you could not discern what was being said, but you could tell it was in Spanish.
My father told me “fijate quien es” (go see who it is). He had me look because it was a time when there were so few Mexican families in the Napa Valley, that we all knew each other. Sure enough, we were soon greeting and hugging the Martin family. And now I state with pride that, as a minority, we now make up almost 40% of the population in the Napa Valley. And I dare say, we are 95% of the labor that goes into each and every one of our fine bottles of wine.
Another recollection of my childhood was the night my father called from jail because he had been stopped due to a faulty brake light. He later recounted that the policeman told the clerk “I have another illegal here.” I point out that since the first day my father came to the United States, he was legally here.
These two childhood memories are apropos to the times we are living through. A change in demographics and a heightened sense of race. We require a candidate that will represent all of us, a “voice for all.” A candidate who will inspire that 40% to participate and to be heard. And for this reason, I stress again, that I am immensely proud and inspired by the candidacy of Gerardo Martin for mayor of Napa.
I know Gerardo well from working with him at the Napa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; he was the president, and I was a board member. Our mission at the chamber was to serve as a bridge between the Latino and non-Latino communities facilitating business, social, educational, and government relationships. He carried out this mission with aplomb. From managing by objective at the chamber and meeting with various organizations throughout the county and the state to giving inspirational speeches at events. These times demand a mayor with his proven background and expert skillset, as a bicultural citizen, that in my opinion, the other candidates do not match.
An equally important reason I see Gerardo Martin as such a strong and viable candidate is his financial prowess. For he has worked for a well-known investment firm as a financial advisor throughout his career. And Napa, just like the rest of the world, has been hit hard by this COVID pandemic. We are experiencing financial challenges presently and for years to come; Gerardo’s expertise as a financial advisor is precisely what is required to meet this challenge.
For these reasons, I ask that you join me and vote for Gerardo Martin for mayor of Napa.
Alejandro C. Díaz
Napa
