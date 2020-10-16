Join me and vote for Gerardo Martin for mayor of Napa

I am immensely proud and inspired by the candidacy of Gerardo Martin for mayor of Napa. I have known Gerardo Martin since we were children. I recall walking down the aisle of the old Trade Fair (closed long ago) and hearing voices at a distance; you could not discern what was being said, but you could tell it was in Spanish.

My father told me “fijate quien es” (go see who it is). He had me look because it was a time when there were so few Mexican families in the Napa Valley, that we all knew each other. Sure enough, we were soon greeting and hugging the Martin family. And now I state with pride that, as a minority, we now make up almost 40% of the population in the Napa Valley. And I dare say, we are 95% of the labor that goes into each and every one of our fine bottles of wine.

Another recollection of my childhood was the night my father called from jail because he had been stopped due to a faulty brake light. He later recounted that the policeman told the clerk “I have another illegal here.” I point out that since the first day my father came to the United States, he was legally here.