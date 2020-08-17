Join me in supporting Scott Sedgley for Napa mayor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we all know, it’s election time again, and this year we have an especially important one, a local one.

Who will be the next mayor of the city of Napa?

Speaking for myself, I’d like someone who values our open space, our rivers and trees -- our environment.

I’d like someone who values all people equally in our city, including people of color, the LGBTQ community and faiths different from their own, someone with compassion for our homeless and empathy for our housing dilemma.

We are in historic times of crisis. I’d like someone who in a time of crisis comes at that crisis with an intelligent, thoughtful approach and a cool head, someone who works well with city staff, their colleagues on the council, appointed officials and the community at large.

I’d like someone who listens, is compassionate, has integrity, is honest, diligent and balanced. I’d like someone who is respected by all and respectful of all.

I’d like someone with a long, distinguished, local record of public service and who carries oneself with the dignity that the office of mayor requires.

Please join me in supporting Councilmember Scott Sedgley for mayor of the city of Napa.