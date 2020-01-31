In a political campaign, support for a candidate is not guaranteed. Support comes because of a candidate’s hard work and the subsequent results. It also comes from a demonstrated commitment to community, a genuine desire to solve problems, and an approach that builds relationships and brings people into a conversation rather than driving them away.
Based on these simple tests, Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza has earned my strong support.
Alfredo does not shrink from taking on complex and challenging issues. One example is his role in establishing the new countywide Climate Action Committee. A group made up of elected representatives from each of our six jurisdictions to find opportunities for alignment and perhaps even access to financial resources to help achieve our local climate goals.
He knows that addressing climate change is critical and developing bold strategies is imperative. But he also understands that making progress means providing ways for everyone to be a part of the solution by outlining practical, feasible actions we can all take every day. He is keenly aware that the connection between the environment and the economy is not a zero sum game and having both thrive in balance is not only possible, it is essential.
Another example of Alfredo’s commitment to collaboration and problem solving is his advocacy for the joint county of Napa - city of Napa watershed study. This study will focus on the collection and analysis of data related to land uses surrounding Lake Hennessey and Milliken Reservoir. It will measure if and how agricultural and residential development, and other uses such as roads, impact water quality. The result will be a clear understanding of conditions that will lead to responses and solutions that rely on facts and science.
These two recent examples – and their ultimate outcomes – all start with Alfredo’s approach. He is a thoughtful listener and is inquisitive in conversation; asking questions that delve deeper into information or perspective. He’s willing to brainstorm to come up with possible solutions or paths not yet explored. He works to identify barriers to progress and opportunities to remove those barriers. He seeks out those who may not agree with him so he can learn and understand the diversity of positions and opinions. He is both visionary and solidly rooted in reality. He is the type of leader that our community needs and deserves.
Please join me in supporting Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza for re-election.
Jeri Hansen
CEO, Sustainable Napa County