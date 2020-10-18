Join me in voting for Beth Painter for Napa City Council

Please join me in voting for Beth Painter for City Council District 2.

Beth is a tireless advocate for our community. On the Planning Commission, she works to bring people together to find common ground. As a small business owner and director on the Resource Conservation District Board, she works with communities to make sure developments comply with rigorous environmental laws and create high-paying jobs. She is pro-business and pro-environment — a balanced approach that brings people together.

Beth understands that we need not only affordable housing, but moderate-rate income housing for our workforce and families. Just as important, she will keep that housing in our cities, not in our rural open space areas. Beth always takes a thoughtful approach on the issues and offers common-sense solutions, like supporting student housing at Napa Valley College. That’s why I am supporting Beth Painter for City Council.

Jeff Dodd

Trustee, Napa Valley College