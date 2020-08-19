Join me in voting for Scott Sedgley for Napa mayor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are two incumbent City Council members running for mayor. One who states they advocate for families, locals, and safety – and then there’s Scott Sedgley who demonstrates leadership and takes action on these issues.

Scott voted to deny a proposal for Napa Oaks – a rural subdivision of 51 multi-million dollar homes on parcels that are only zoned for 11. These parcels are bisected by active fault lines with only one entrance/exit that would put the potential homeowners on the hillside and the neighborhood below at risk of fire, erosion and flooding.

His opponent not only supported the project, she tried to intimidate the neighbors implying they should take this deal – as it’s the best one they will ever see.

Scott demonstrated leadership as the only City Council member to actively endorse hillside watershed protections that could seriously threaten Lake Hennessey (Napa’s largest reservoir.)

Scott’s experience and training as a fire captain is an important asset. As mayor he will be the “face” of Napa in Sacramento and Washington, D.C. where his skills, experience, and calm, reasoned demeanor are essential.

Please join me in voting for Scott Sedgley for mayor.

Eve Kahn

Napa