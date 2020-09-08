Join Napa County Farm Bureau campaign to defeat Proposition 15

So, what property would be reassessed? Improvements and fixtures liable for tax increases would include barns; mature fruit and nut trees; producing vineyards; wineries; irrigation systems; even solar panels. You could also add processing facilities, machinery garages, and crush facilities—all considered commercial and industrial property under the measure—to the list of property that would be reassessed.

This isn’t just the opinion of Farm Bureau and other opponents. Backers of Proposition 15 acknowledged as much in an “Agricultural Land Fact Sheet” they distributed last February.

Proposition 15 would severely undermine the enormous investments agriculture has made to add value to our commodities. In other words, the improvements farmers and ranchers have made in the last 40 years, whether for product marketability or environmental stewardship, would be exposed to a property tax hike under Proposition 15.

Proposition 15 would create a powerful incentive for local governments striving to maximize property tax revenues to rezone agricultural land to commercial and industrial property and deny variances for agricultural use of the land in that rezoned area.