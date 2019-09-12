On Wednesday morning, as I sat by the memorial to 9/11, I thought about all those who lost their lives that horrific day and how it seems that acts of violence have not only increased but grown more angry and hate-filled.
Shortly afterwards, I began reading Frederick Buechner''s book, "Speak What We Feel," and in the Introduction he quotes the last lines from Shakespeare's "King Lear:"
"The weight of this sad time we must obey, speak what we feel, not what we ought to say."
I'm feeling that that there is a tremendous need to believe that things will be better but also that we need to work for it. Actions do speak louder than words and, as Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter."
Sept. 14-22 marks the 5th annual Campaign Nonviolence. In cities and towns throughout the 50 states, people will come together to focus and support a culture of peace, economic and racial justice, environmental healing and long term goals to reverse the climate crisis.
By coming together, we can add our own unique thought processes to the common goal of eradicating the serious destruction that violence of any sort contributes to our society.
One suggestion is to join a small group of us at our bimonthly Vigil for Nonviolence that will take place on the four corners of Third Street and Soscol Avenue. It will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 2-4 p.m. and all are welcome. Signs are available but be creative and make your own.
Hats and chairs are encouraged.
"Every day we wake up to get another chance to get it right" -- David Jordan.
Teresa Cahill
Napa