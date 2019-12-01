If you are perplexed by the news and need a place to discuss and make sense of today’s events, please consider joining our ongoing weekly news discussion group. We gather every Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the meeting room of the Gasser Foundation on Soscol Avenue. We are into our second decade since my retirement from the history department at Napa High School. All opinions and points of view are welcome. Contact me for more: henrychai18@att.net
Henry Michalski
