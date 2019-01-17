I was fortunate to participate in the first and the second Napa Valley Women's March and I cannot wait for the third Women's March Napa Valley as it approaches Saturday, Jan. 19. I want to encourage community members to attend this important event.
Not only is it a show of solidarity for "Speaking Truth to Power" (the theme of this year's March), but it's a call to action for ensuring that all rights are human rights.
The march is a terrific way to gather in peace and to celebrate our living in a land of democratic values and principles.
This year, I appreciate the location, which is in front of the courthouse in downtown Napa, and I'm so thrilled to be standing on School Street with so many others to sing, chant and dance as we all will be speaking truth to power. I am excited and looking forward to hearing from powerful speakers as Congressman Mike Thompson, Christine Pelosi, essay contest winner Larkin Dewyer and Sara Agah Franti. I always love the various singers from past marches.
Thank you, Women's March Napa Valley, for all of your dedicated hard work, and for allowing all of us- our beloved community to come together and stand up for social justice.
I'll be there a little before 9 a.m. on School Street with my sign and ready to march.
Melissa Parker
Napa