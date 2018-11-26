In the December issue of Oprah Magazine, there is an article about Threshold Choir, which began 18 years ago when Kate Munger sang to a dying friend.
Since that time, her Threshold Choirs have blossomed around the world, training singers to be present at the bedsides of people who are dying, people in chronic pain, and people who would benefit from our tender, peaceful songs.
As the director of the Napa Valley Threshold Choir for the past 11 years, I invite women with soft, sweet voices, who can carry a tune, and who can picture themselves singing quietly with two or three other women at bedsides, to contact me.
Our annual training begins Wednesday Feb. 6 from 6-8 p.m. and runs for eight weeks.
Once a woman has gone through training, she continues to attend several months of rehearsals on Thursday nights preparing to sing memorized songs in three-part harmony, at bedsides. If this touches your heart, my number is (707) 326-6436. You can also check out thresholdchoir.org/NapaValley for more information.
May harmony prevail.
Sudie Pollock
Napa