Join us for a viewing of the film "Butter"

For parents of teens, the hot-button topics are cyberbullying, obesity, and suicide. It’s hard to know how to initiate a conversation about such heavy subjects, so they often go undiscussed.

On Thursday night, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. in the NVUSD District Auditorium, teens and parents have the opportunity to attend a free (but please reserve a seat at napacoe.org) sneak-peek preview of the film "Butter," described as a must-see film for young people and their parents. Winner of numerous awards, from New York and Portland to Venice and Florence, the film has been described as bold, authentic, and gripping. Despite the heavy topic, the film is a comedy-drama, and local high school students who piloted the film last year thought it was great.

In addition to watching the film, the audience will have a chance to meet the lead actor, Alex Kersting, who plays Butter, and screenwriter and director Paul Kaufman. They will do a Q&A onstage with the audience immediately after the film. Joining Paul and Alex will be Jeni Olsen, founder of Teens Connect and Prevention Director for Mentis, to answer any mental health questions parents may have and suggest resources they can access.