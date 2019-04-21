This year, the Napa Valley Vintners and Napa Valley Grapegrowers will host the 19th annual Afternoon in the Vineyards, celebrating world class wines and sustainably farmed vineyards.
In the spirit of fostering connections, conversation and fellowship among neighbors, we invite Napa County residents to join us on Saturday, April 27, from 1 – 3 p.m. for the 19th annual Afternoon in the Vineyards. This vineyard walk “open house” allows neighbors to meet grapegrowers and winemakers, ask questions and learn about the steps our wine community takes to care for this special place.
Community members who visit one of the six vineyard locations throughout the Napa Valley during Afternoon in the Vineyards will learn about sustainable farming practices from those who manage the vines and make the wines. Napa Valley is a special place because of the dedication to protecting our scenic beauty and natural resources shared between residents and our local wine and business community.
Collectively, we can continue to protect this beautiful valley and to celebrate our continued commitment to creating a thriving community founded on the principles of environmental stewardship and sustainability.
We look forward to sharing our passion for the land and our community with you. For more information, visit napavintners.com or napagrowers.org.
See you at the 19th annual Afternoon in the Vineyards.
David Pearson
Opus One
Chair, Napa Valley Vintners Board of Directors
Paul Goldberg
Bettinelli Vineyards
President, Napa Valley Grapegrowers