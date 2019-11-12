Napans are in for an extraordinary treat when the SoMa Trio performs "Concert for the Climate" on Friday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m., at the Napa Methodist Church.
Violinist Kate Stenberg, cellist Mary Artmann and pianist Lisa Maresch form the SoMa Trio based in the South of Market neighborhood in San Francisco. On one Bay Area hike together, they discovered a shared love of nature.
With their simpatico synergy and passion for chamber music, the SoMa Trio was formed. While the trio performs in support of the environment they hold so dear, they individually have made and continue to make remarkable contributions to chamber music, new music and music education in the Bay Area and beyond.
Pianist Lisa Maresch originally from Japan and formerly based at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas now teaches at the Crowden Music School in Berkeley along with Mary Artmann, former cellist of the Veronika String Quartet and Kate Stenberg, who for two decades was the first violinist of Del Sol String Quartet and currently plays in a duo with pianist Sarah Cahill.
In part, proceeds from the concert will support the work of our amazing Napa-area young people involved in Students for Climate Action. They are our future and they’re not standing still in the face of unprecedented climate degradation.
You have free articles remaining.
The concert is sponsored by Napa Climate NOW! Tickets are available through BrownPaperTickets.com or at the door. General admission: $25; student discount tickets, $10.
Come along and enjoy a beautiful musical evening with us.
Lynne Baker
Napa