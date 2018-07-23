Relay for Life is this Saturday, July 28-29, at the Napa Valley College on the track. Come join us to help fight the fight to end cancer. Starts at 10 a.m. and runs to 10 a.m. Sunday.
We have a survivor area, silent auction, entertainment and lots of people selling things. We have been working hard all year to making a fun event.
My team is Henry's Cancer Fighters and lots of merchants have donated gift cards and gift baskets, so come on down and see what we all have. All the money goes to Relay and helps cancer survivors. Thanks and hope to see you soon.
Toni Heitman
Napa