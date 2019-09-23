Join us for “Storytelling with Saris”
Last week, I attended the “Climate Strike” by students in downtown Napa, in part with the intention of sharing a free, arts and climate change event at Lincoln Theater in Yountville, Sept. 29, which is also why I’m writing this letter.
I thought I was already “on board” with this area of social change work but the students’ speeches and their very presence, assembled, in the hundreds, woke me up that I need to do more now because so much is at stake. Next Sunday’s arts event is another opportunity to be touched deeply and potentially called to action to help reverse climate change.
Monica Jahan Bose, an internationally recognized artist, climate change activist and a friend of mine from Washington, D.C. will present Storytelling with Saris: Rise Up to Climate Change at Lincoln Theater from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29. This is a free event, for all ages, with Spanish headset translation provided. A VIP Reception will follow. Visit lincolntheater.org to reserve a space.
Storytelling with Saris connects communities through art with action steps to reverse climate change in solidarity with the Monica’s grandmother’s village in Bangladesh. Their coastal island village, Katakhali , is experiencing increasing cyclones, flooding and sea level rise, and will be absorbed by the sea if real change doesn’t come soon. Monica left her law career to take saris, hand-painted by the women there to record their stories, her own art and films, and other media around the world to engage people to take action. Her programs have been featured on ABC News in Washington, D.C., by the Smithsonian’s “Folklife” magazine, by a United Nations film “30 Million” and newspapers around the world.
The good news is that women in Katakhali both through traditional women’s roles as well as newly adopted ones, are resiliently changing their subsistence farming and home construction practices to adapt to climate change. Theirs is a recognized model village in this respect in Bangladesh. Still, these empowered women and their families cannot create the ultimate changes needed to protect their way of life and their high risk of displacement is shared by tens of millions of Bangladeshis.
You have free articles remaining.
“Bangladesh holds 165 million people in an area smaller than Illinois. One-third of them live along the southern coast (and) most of the country’s land area is no higher above sea level than New York City” per National Geographic. Slums in Dhaka, the country’s capital,are “filled with people who fled their village because it was swallowed by the sea or the rivers. The coming millions will be impossible to absorb.”
Over 13 million people in Bangladesh are expected to be displaced by climate change by 2050 and 30 million people in total, over time as the country loses nearly 20% of its land mass.
Katakhali women’s brightly colored and hand painted, 18-foot-high saris, dappled with imagery and words in Bangla will be installed in Lincoln Theater for the Sept. 29 event to artfully communicate with us. After a multimedia program, including a film short, the artist will invite audience members to draw our own experiences on an 18-foot-long sari woven in Katakhali—whether these are of rising heat or fires, or whatever we feel called to draw or write. Children, teens and adults can also make “climate pledges” to reduce their carbon footprint or advocate for change. These hands on and interactive activities meanwhile present an opportunity for our own healing and empowerment in the face of changes that can seem overwhelming at times. Our “sari art” will then be returned to Katakhali, to complete the cultural exchange, to show our solidarity and to be worn by one of the women there.
Your attendance on Sept. 29 is the best way to help me thank Lincoln Theater for donating their space for this free, visual arts and film program on climate change. Please also consider buying a $20 ticket to the VIP reception at 5:30 p.m. at lincolntheater.org or making a donation (still a need) to help underwrite the costs of bringing the artist here. To learn more, please contact me at alterstarr@gmail.com.
Debbie Alter-Starr
Yountville