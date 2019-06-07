June 13 is the date for the exciting Napa Valley Republican Women Federated’s first fashion show, “Steppin’ in Style.” Please join us as we take an exclusive peek at the latest spring and summer fashions from Chico’s in Napa. Proceeds help support the three scholarships given annually by state and national for a woman undergraduate, and also to help fund two essays that are open to local Napa middle school and 11th grade high school students.
We also donate to Fisher House on Travis Air Force Base. Additionally, we have donated hundreds of books to the military families at the base. Our Caring for America Project supports foster children in Napa by working with Cathi Bickford to provide pillows with personalized names embroidered on each one. The children use them for comfort wherever they go.
Last year in November, we honored 23 U.S. veterans from Napa who attended our luncheon, with a complimentary meal. We hope to double the number of veterans attending our luncheons this year, and warmly welcome them to our Nov. 14 meeting at the Napa Elks Lodge. For further information, please call me at (707) 254-5946.
We are proud that the funds generated from our fashion show will go toward our many worthy causes, and toward helping educate women by enabling them to attend informative workshops and valuable conferences.
Please join us on June 13 at the Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave. Plan to check-in between 11-11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served promptly at 11:45. Admission price (including lunch) is $45. Please wear your favorite hat or fascinator and win one of our beautiful baskets.
Please specify your choice of salmon or vegetarian entrees with either sparkling wine or a non-alcoholic beverage. For reservations, please call Crystal at (707) 255-5613 or email to rsvprepwomen@gmail.com before Monday, June 10.
This is not a political event. All women are invited to attend and enjoy the show. Men are also welcome. This event will sell-out quickly, so make your reservations early.
Gaylon Kastner
Napa Valley Republican Women Federated